7News remembers Wilkes Kinney

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling community is mourning the loss of Wilkes Kinney, a former security employee at WTRF-TV during the 1980’s.

Following his employment at 7News, Kinney remained a deaf friend to the newsroom, always stopping by and checking in on his former coworkers.

Throughout the years, Kinney also served on several Wheeling commissions and committees.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kinney family.

