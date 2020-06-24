8th Annual Brooke County Farmer’s Market

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Farmer’s Market that started eight years ago is welcoming people and business back for the summer.

It’s the first day for the Brooke County Farmer’s Market in Wellsburg, but this year it’s different.

There’s a new location and extra safety precautions, including all vendors must wear masks, social distancing, and customers aren’t allowed to touch the products before buying them.

The vendors are selling fresh produce, pies, meat, eggs, and even fresh popcorn.

Organizers say it’s been a good turn out, and the organizers couldn’t be any more pleased to be back.

“We’re really excited. The new location seems to be working great for us. So many people have had lots of positive things to say. It’s just been really nice. The Farmer’s Market brings a great community together.” Britney Hervey Farris, organizer

If you missed the farmer’s market this week, there’s another one in a week from today at the Dollar General on River Road in Wellsburg from 3 to 6pm.