A berry farm, different than any other farm

Wellsburg Farmer Eric Freeland has been farming on his family farm for more than 35 years.

But– there’s one thing that sets this farm apart from the others. He grows a crop that many farmers steer clear of — Berries.

Freeland says that berries, although hard to grow, make it very rewarding to see the smile on customers faces when they get to bite into fresh, locally grown, fruit.

Today he hosted over 60 representatives from the USDA as they took a tour through his land, soil, and crop. They are part of the Soil Conservation District based out of McMechen.

Freeland says it’s a blessing to be able to show many different agricultural groups and farmers what sets his farm apart from others.