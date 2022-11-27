(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Only days after a fire destroyed the Wilson Furniture Building, the Bridgeport business was back open and ready to serve its customers once again.

Wilson Furniture reopens; Fire Marshal responds

Although the furniture building was a total loss, the business reopened next door at Wilson Mattress. All their sofas, love seats and recliners are held at an off-site warehouse; which was untouched and they have a digital catalogue. Owner Jason Wilson said the family did take time to pick up the pieces, but knew they had to move forward.



In health news, reports this week show that pediatricians are pleading with the Biden Administration to declare RSV an all-out emergency.

Wheeling Hospital struck with RSV cases, needs more resources

The virus typically isn’t so prominent this early in the season, but this year that’s not the case with rising numbers in both younger children and older adults. The surge is putting a strain on hospitals nationwide.

Pack your patience. That was the warning from travel officials for anyone heading out for the busiest travel week of the year.

Thanksgiving travel tips for a happy holiday for West Virginia travelers

At the Pittsburgh International Airport, they weren’t quite back to pre-pandemic levels but it was close. As far as the roads go, AAA said around 55 million Americans would be driving to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Once the turkey was packed away it was time for the holiday shopping, but the Better Business Bureau warns to look out for the 12 Scams of Christmas.

Avoid the 12 Scams of Christmas when shopping online

They say scammers have gotten crafty and there are more methods of deception than ever; from phone calls to e-mails and even social media. As far as online shopping goes, make sure you order from a trusted website.

The nutcrackers are standing at attention around Steubenville, which means they held Light Up the Night this week.

Steubenville “Lights Up the Night” to begin holiday festivities

The tree outside Historic Fort Steuben is ready to welcome visitors to all the holiday activities. You’ll find the famous nutcrackers across the city. Christmas at the Fort continues until January 8, so there’s plenty of time to come see it for yourself.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.