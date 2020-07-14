A Day in the Life of a Mail Carrier

It isn’t that unusual for mail carriers to walk 11 to 12 miles a day, but not in the heat like this… especially for Grant Van Laar.

Last week, he worked with a heat index of over 100 degrees.

“For the last couple weeks, I don’t ever think it was this hot last year as it’s been this year. This has been really, really hot.” Grant Van Laar, Mail Carrier

Van Laar’s gone door-to-door for 6 to 8 hours a day for almost two years now.

His usual delivery route is from Walnut Avenue to Maple and Stratford, which eventually ends on Edglawn. It’s about 550 houses in Woodsdale he goes to a day.

Somedays he’s in the heat for as much as 8 hours a day.

“I thought I was being hosed down by a customer helping me out, but it was just sweat dripping off my hat. It’s so hot out here.” Grant Van Laar, Mail Carrier

On the even hotter days, he has to wear 6 different hats just to get through the day. Van Laar also brings gatorade, water, and cold towels with him.

Even some of his customers provide cold drinks for him.

“I have great customers out on my route. I’ve only been out on here for a month and a half, and they’ve always taken care of me.” Grant Van Laar, Mail Carrier

Van Laar is one of the city carriers who has air conditioning in his vehicle, but not all of them do.

He’s had the same route in Woodsdale for the last month and a half.