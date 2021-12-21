A frigid morning is possible for the Ohio Valley Wednesday

Wheeling, WV – Another cold morning is likely for the Ohio Valley Wednesday but it could feel colder when we account for the winds.

A weak cold front will move through, allowing the clouds to increase and the winds to pick up.

Winds will blow from the southwest tonight around 5-10 mph with gusts of 25 after midnight.

As that cold front moves through, the wind will pick up and make it feel like it is in the teens for areas of SE Ohio and the Northern Panhandle.

Stay bundled up and warm if you have to venture out tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be cold once again, as we dip down into the upper 20s once again. A thin layer of frost is likely on the windshields.

