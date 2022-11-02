JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Jeffrey Hatcher is an acclaimed writer and actor, with several of his plays making their way to Broadway.

Now, he’s returned to Wintersville to share his experiences through the Herald-Star Speaker Series, where WTRF is a proud sponsor of the event.

This is the 10th annual speaker series, and Ross Gallabrese from the Herald-Star says Jeffrey is an old friend who will add to the tradition of this event.

“I think it’s a great lesson, especially for the younger people, that really you can do whatever you want to do. Don’t ever feel constrained. There are thousands and thousands of opportunities out there, and don’t worry about being from a small town. Jeff’s from a small town, but he’s taken the experiences he’s learned in our small town and our small community and conquered the world with it.“

Ross Gallabrese – Executive Editor, Herald-Star and the Weirton Daily times

Growing up in the Steubenville area, Hatcher has taken many of his life experiences and transformed them into art.

He explains what his message is for everyone who has come to listen.

”You may leave town and never come back, or you might leave town for 20 years, but home stays with you and if you have a healthy attitude towards home it stays with you in the right ways, too.”

Jeffrey Hatcher – Actor, Writer

And he delivered this message after receiving a warm welcome home from the community that shaped him.

Although he returned home to the same heart that he left at Wintersville High School, he entered a new environment with a brand-new look built specifically to spearhead futures like his.