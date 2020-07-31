A Huge Thanks to the Frontline Workers From the City of Wheeling

The City of Wheeling is giving a big thanks to all the front-line workers in just a couple days.

Mayor Glenn Elliot is asking us to take a moment to thank all our frontline workers on August the 3rd. It’s for Frontline Worker Appreciation Day.

The people who didn’t have the luxury of working from home in these last several months will get a big thanks.

Mayor Elliot say this isn’t just for the healthcare professionals and the first responders, but also for the delivery workers, cashiers, and people who collect our trash.

“They are the unsung heroes of this time. If you look back in 20 years from now, we think about how we as a community got through the COVID-19 crisis. It was only by people continuing to show up and keep our economy moving. We can’t thank them enough.” Mayor Glenn Elliot, Wheeling

There are already a lot of local businesses that are planning to show their thanks. Some churches will ring their bells at 1 that day, and residents are encouraged to turn porch lights on from 9 to 10pm.

Even many other businesses across the Ohio Valley are taking a part.