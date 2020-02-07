A little snow never stopped a BBQ

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- What a big difference in weather the Ohio Valley has seen this week alone, as we have had a pretty mild winter so far.

But today, things started to look a little more winter-like.

Our first significant snowfall of the season brought school closures and delays, in addition to slushy travel.

But it was business as usual for some and a snowstorm certainly did not stop these local pitmasters at Hangover BBQ!

They were smoking meats in their big Texas-style smoker this morning!

We have a lot of people that still come in on inclement days we had a lot of preparation last year with a harder winter and a lot of conditions so this weather isn’t too bad considering. The snow doesn’t make it as much difficult, it’s like the wind when it picks up, so this morning when I got here there was no snow on the ground at 3:30 AM and then it started by about 4:00 AM and it stayed pretty steady but we’ve got some cover here, we huddle close to the smoker and stay warm. Noah Litman, Assistant Pitmaster – Hangover BBQ

Noah Litman’s brother Billy and his wife Stephanie own Hangover BBQ in Wheeling!

Latest Posts: