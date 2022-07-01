WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-A locally-made movie has won big in three different film festivals.

“How to Tie a Tie” was recognized in the Silicon Valley Queer Film Festival, Athvikvaruni India International Film Festival, and Midwest Slam Fest.

Film Maker Shawn Holmes created the coming of age storyline. The teen in the movie was abandoned by his father and learns how to become a man.

“How to Tie a Tie” was primarily student led. Douglas Education Center seniors ran the show, each in their own way. They took on roles in cinematography, producing, set designing, and editing. Most on set were students, except for the actors, who came in from New York.

Film Maker Shawn Holmes gives all the credit to his team and all the hard work they put in.

“It’s really great, you know. We put a lot of work into it. I mean, it’s be fine if we didn’t get the recognition, but to know that there are people out there that are getting just as much from it as we did making it, that’s really good.” Film Maker Shawn Holmes

Holmes’ next movie “Greenbriar Christmas” is about to be in-the-making, but he still needs crew members.

He’s hiring set set decorators, PA’s, and a number of other positions.

If interested, submit your resume to ShawnHolmes.pro@gmail.com.