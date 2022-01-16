A man is killed at a local mine and Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID: Here are the week’s top headlines.

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

An accident at a local mine turned tragic this week. One man is now dead after a fall at the Ohio County mine.

Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell explained the man was an outside contractor doing maintenance work on a beltline. The Chief tells 7News that man wasn’t wearing a body harness and fell about 30 feet. He was pronounced dead on scene.

One person is dead and another had to be life-flighted after a shooting in Steubenville on Friday morning.

Police say Edward J. McCormick Jr. the second was found dead at the scene. His father, Edward J. McCormick Junior was also shot and was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. Steubenville police say the shooter knocked on the door, and immediately shot the two victims. The investigation is still ongoing.

The adult accused in a Barnesville hazing incident earlier this year learned his fate this week.

Jadyn Lucas was sentenced to 10 days in jail. He was also expelled from school for 80-days. Since he was about to start a new job, the judge said Lucas’s attorney could “submit a plan for his incarceration”.

West Virginia’s state of the state address had to be canceled after Governor Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19.

At first the Governor said he was feeling extremely unwell and received monoclonal antibody treatments. However, by later in the week, Governor Justice said although he was still experiencing mild symptoms, he was feeling better and wanted to get back to serving the state.

Finally, after being forced to cancel last year due to COVID the 68th Ron Mauck OVAC Wrestling tournament was back at WesBanco Arena.

42 schools and nearly 500 wrestlers were expected to compete in three-day event. While the athletes and their families look forward to the event, it’s also good for the City of Wheeling and its business because of the large influx of people in the area.

