A new partnership is giving pizzas to those you think deserve it

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A new partnership is bringing Italy into homes you think need it most.

DeFelice Brothers Pizza and Blue Chem together have created “pizza it forward”. This is allowing individuals to nominate a loved one or a friend who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both companies are excited to be able to give back to the community.

That’s why we wanted to partner up with DeFelice and do this just to help out and help the people in the Ohio Valley. Stephen Gretchen – Regional Sales Technician with Blue Chem

Give back to the community we thought was amazing and we were proud to partner with them Dominic DeFelice – Owner

To nominate someone you must go to https://eatdefelice.com/pizza-it-forward/

