A search for a missing man to fans returning to PNC Park: Check out last week’s top stories

(WTRF) – A lot can happen in a week in the Ohio Valley, so we’re happy to help you catch up. Here are the big stories of the week.

It was a search that captivated the Ohio Valley as emergency crews, family and the community spent nearly 24 hours searching for a missing elderly Moundsville man, who was later found safe.

85-year-old Frank Ott was reported missing on Monday evening. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said Bethlehem police dropped Ott off at a gas station after he crashed his vehicle to wait for family, but when his loved ones got there he was gone. Ott was found alive on Tuesday afternoon near a creak by creek by the I-470 ballfields.



Wheeling Hospital officially celebrated becoming a full-time member of WVU Health System.

WVU Medicine officials and representatives from the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston signed the deal in Wheeling, which includes a 50-year least of the hospital and its facilities like the Continuous Care and Wellness Centers. A similar welcome ceremony was also held at Harrison Community Hospital.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said his health advisors are focused on the growing COVID-19 variant problem.

The U.K Variant is now present in 19 counties, with Ohio County being one of the most prominent. With these variants being more infections, state health officials want to target student- athletes for vaccinations because a number of cases are coming in environments where people aren’t able to wear masks consistently.

Photos featured in a Time Magazine photo essay tell a story about the toll the pandemic has taken on the homeless community, especially those in Wheeling.

Photo journalist Rebecca Kiger captured the images while following those who help the homeless, from moments of playfulness to moments of grief. Those who work with the homeless say 22 people died this year.

Although the outcome wasn’t what they hoped, fans who waited more than a year were finally allowed back into PNC Park as the Pittsburgh Pirates opened their home season.

7News was outside the ballpark as eager spectators tailgated before the game. Even though they didn’t raise the Jolly Roger this time, fans were just happy to be back, even with the extra safety precautions.

Remember for the latest headlines any time of the week, stay with 7News and WTRF.com.