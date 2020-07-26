A semi still on its side at the Route 2/US-250 ramp

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Heading towards Wheeling off the exit ramp of Route 2, a semi truck remains rolled over on the side of the road, hours after the initial accident.

One lane is closed but no traffic is backed-up.

The Linden truck driver tells 7NEWS he was trapped in the cabin for a little while where Wheeling Police rescued him.

The tow company, Braden’s A-1 Towing, is there working to get the truck rolled away.

Wheeling PD has yet to release more information on the accident. Stick with 7NEWS for the updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter