A Special Wish preps for second annual “Bling and Brew”

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – If you want to help children with life-threatening illnesses, A Special Wish Foundation, Inc. is doing just that.

A Special Wish Foundation of the Upper Ohio Valley is hosting its second annual Bling and Brew on August 7. For those of you who are unfamiliar with their work, A Special Wish is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to granting the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening disorder.

If you would like to attend Bling and Brew, here’s what you need to know. “We are really excited about an upcoming event,” said executive director Alicia Freeman. “On August 7th, we will be having an event called ‘Bling and Brew’ at Chapz Bar and Grill in Morristown, Ohio. You can purchase your tickets at the St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce or you can reach out to A Special Wish Foundation and call our offices for tickets.”

This year, ‘Bling and Brew’ will be sponsored by Muxie Distributing. For more information on A Special Wish, visit their website.