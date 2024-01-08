WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The winter months are here and AAA is reminding drivers to make sure their vehicle is ready to travel in icy conditions.

AAA officials say during the winter months they see nearly half a million accidents that lead to around 2,000 deaths nationwide each year.

AAA spokesperson, Tiffany Stanley, says there are a few things associated with vehicles that become common issues during the winter. She says dead batteries and flat tires are two things that they see a lot throughout the season.

Officials encourage motorists to get their car inspected as soon as possible so that it is suitable for icy and wintery conditions.

Stanley says the easiest way to avoid an accident in bad conditions is to simply stay home. She also shared some other tips that can keep you and your vehicle safe this winter.

”We really want everyone to drive slowly, increase your following distance and really just give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. That way you aren’t rushing and you aren’t driving aggressively in these wintery conditions.” Tiffany Stanley – Spokesperson, AAA East Central

Stanley says the normal following distance is 3 to 4 seconds on dry pavement and that distance should be extended to 5 to 6 seconds on slippery roadways.

AAA also encourages drivers to replace worn-out wiper blades and carry an emergency kit equipped for winter weather if they are stranded.