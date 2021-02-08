AAA: Gas Prices Jump in West Virginia

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 13 cents higher this week at $2.480 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.480

Average price during the week of February 1, 2021 $2.350

Average price during the week of February 10, 2020 $2.339



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$2.499 Bridgeport

$2.484 Clarksburg

$2.473 Huntington

$2.554 Martinsburg

$2.470 Morgantown

$2.445 Parkersburg

$2.473 Weirton

$2.440 Wheeling

Trend Analysis:

At $2.46, the national gas price average is more expensive on the week (+4 cents), the month (+16 cents) and the year (+2 cents). This past Saturday, February 6, was the first time in 340 days the national average was more expensive than a year ago. Today, nearly two-thirds of all state gas price averages are more expensive year-over-year. Pump prices continue to climb, in part due to expensive crude oil and the market’s growing optimism that demand will increase amid the vaccination roll-out.

Up to $56/barrel, crude oil increased last week following Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) decision to keep their production cuts unchanged—a decision influenced by the ongoing impact of the pandemic on gasoline demand. Crude has not been priced this high since January 2020. Typically, it can take a few weeks before pump prices see the impact of more expensive crude, and with crude accounting for more than 50% of the retail price, increases are very likely to continue.

On the week, 46 state gas price averages are more expensive with 13 states seeing a nickel or more increase. Motorists in Florida (+11 cents), Michigan (+11 cents) and West Virginia (+10 cents) saw the largest weekly increases.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.