AAA says drivers who use both alcohol & marijuana are “double trouble” on the roads

Beer cans with weed on one of them

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) They’re some of the most dangerous motorists you’ll find, according to AAA officials.



According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, they’re statistically more likely to speed, text while driving, intentionally run lights and drive more aggressively than other drivers.



The foundation also looked at drivers who consumed both alcohol and marijuana compared with those who have consumed only alcohol, and they cite some surprising results.



They were found to have more bad driving behaviors than drivers who have just been drinking.



“Such behaviors as speeding on residential streets, 55%, versus alcohol-only at 35%,” said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA. “Aggressive driving, 52% versus alcohol-only at 32%. Texting while driving, 40%, versus alcohol-only at 21%.”



Podguski said marijuana is known to slow down reaction time, inhibit concentration and cloud judgment.



She said the effects differ from one person to another, but it definitely impairs driving abilities.



She said AAA urges all drivers to avoid driving impaired.