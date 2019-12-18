A&B Kia, Ryan Ferns Health Plex present check to YSS

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Youth Services System received an unexpected early Christmas gift on Wednesday.

The non-profit organization were presented with a $10,000 check, all thanks to Mike Ferns Jr. of A&B Kia and Ryan Ferns of Ryan Ferns Health Plex.

Part of the funds will go towards supporting the YSS Winter Freeze Shelter, which opened a month early for women and children.

YSS Executive Director, John Moses, says the recent donation is just a small glimpse of the kindness surrounding the Friendly City.

The heart and soul of this community is acting on the behalf of the Lord to not only help us, but victims of fires, first responders, veterans and on and on. If anything, this community can be proud of its heart. John Moses, YSS Executive Director

The contribution will also help with purchasing food and clothing, medical bills and securing housing.

