Active shooter… 2 dead? Rumors lead to frenzy on social media

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A violent threat phoned to Spring Hill Suites caused a lot of chaos and confusion for Wheeling residents over the weekend.

Authorities were unaware of the situation upon arriving on scene but news continued to buzz over on social media.

Rumors ranged from an active shooter to two dead.

However, once the investigation ended, law enforcement reported no injuries nor any evidence of imminent danger.

It can cause a lot of panic, and that’s not something that we want to do. There’s a lot of chatter when an incident first develops, but obviously, like Saturday’s situation and a lot of other situations, sometimes that’s not the case and the story does change, and that’s why sometimes we wait to give information until we know exactly what’s happening and could communicate it properly and factually. Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer of Wheeling Police Department

Officials encourage the public to get their information from local law enforcement agencies or local news media.

Wheeling Police Department can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

