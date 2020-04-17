Advocates respond after City of Wheeling dismantles homeless camps

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the City of Wheeling dismantles three homeless camps after reports of crimes, advocates of the homeless are shocked.

They say they are working ten hours a day to help the homeless with hygiene issues and educate them about the stay-at-home orders, only to learn that the only homes they had were being bulldozed.

On Thursday, city officials gave their side of the story.

They said people from several homeless camps were suspected of breaking into vehicles and buildings, stealing and vandalizing.

So, city crews tore down three camps where they believe those suspects live. But the reaction afterward was enormous.

We were getting calls all night long with people crying that their tents are going to be dozed down. I mean last night was pretty bad. Lynn Kettler of Street MOMs

People have been very scared. I got a phone call from somebody at a camp who was in tears, saying they were coming to bulldoze his camp. Nic Cochran, Catholic Worker/advocate for the homeless

They said to tear down the camps because crimes were committed by some individuals was unfair to the rest.

And I am sorry that one or two bad apples have ruined the whole bunch for everybody. That’s sad. Lynn Kettler of Street MOMs

They say the timing, in the midst of the pandemic, couldn’t be worse for this critically at-risk population.

The CDC has been very clear about this. Homeless folks have two times the rate of getting COVID and spreading it very rapidly. Kate Marshall, House of Hagar

We don’t want this very vulnerable population–many with compromised immune systems and chronic health issues–to be exposed to a virus that’s deadly. And then they become carriers of that virus as well. It’s a recipe for a public health disaster. Nic Cochran, Catholic Worker/advocate for the homeless

It’s a difficult population. I understand that. But just a little more compassion? Lynn Kettler of Street MOMs

During the pandemic, advocates have put up hygiene stations, where homeless individuals can use the bathroom, take a shower and even get their laundry done. And where they are taught about social distancing and hand-washing.

We have some of the folks with the most severe mental health issues in tents. The severest of the severest of the mentally ill. Kate Marshall, House of Hagar

She says to tell them to clean up their tent or to move their campsite “would be like telling an illiterate person to read a book by next week,” she noted.

The advocates say they hope they can be warned in advance next time.

So, we can have a replacement plan to try to keep everyone in this community safe. Kate Marshall, House of Hagar

She said the one question no one could answer was where these displaced homeless individuals could go.

I sympathize with the city. We know it’s a situation that has to be dealt with. But we hope it can be done in a way that’s proactive and beneficial to all parties involved. Kate Marshall, House of Hagar

