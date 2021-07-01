Vet Voices

AEP gets rate increase

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- The West Virginia Public Service Commission has given it’s approval for Appalachian Power to add a infrastructure surcharge to customer bills.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked for a $48.2 million dollar rate base increase and surcharge, but the Commission cut that amount to $44.2 million. The average residential customer’s rate will go up 6 percent on their monthly bill. The companies asked for the rate increase to recover costs related to infrastructure investments.

However, the Commission imposed a three year moratorium on the companies filing for another base rate increase.

The increase will take effect September 1st.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter