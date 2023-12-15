WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The giving continues this holiday season, this time, the recipient is the YWCA Wheeling.

American Electric Power, in collaboration with the AEP Foundation, has made a generous $10,000 gift.

The monetary gift will be added to the YWCA Wheeling’s Capital Campaign that totals $1.8 million.

The YWCA is undergoing big changes that include 18 new bathrooms, new plumbing and electrical upgrades and the replacement of their elevator to name a few.

The renovations will accommodate the growing demands of their programs that aims to enrich and empower the lives of women in this community.

We were glad to present the check to Lori Jones and the YWCA to support their capital campaign through our AEP Foundation, which believes in supporting entities in our communities that will help those that are providing to help with basic human needs. Erikka Storch, AEP External Affairs Mngr.

They’re a great community to partner with for the entire community and this $10,000 dollars is trying to get us to the finish line for our capital campaign. And making sure the building is sufficient for women and children who are in need for the next 50 years just means so much. We can’t thank them enough. Lori Jones, YWCA Wheeling Executive Director

The facility is getting central air conditioning throughout the whole house while on the outside improvements also include a new roof plus making fixes to the deteriorated terra cotta.

The YWCA Wheeling is set to be completed in November of 2024 and will be able to take in more than 50 single families.

The total cost of the renovation is just over $16 million before tax credits.