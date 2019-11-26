AEP preparing for high winds, power outages

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With winds predicted for Thursday, AEP is already preparing.

AEP said they have forestry crews, employee crews and contractor crews in place just in case.

While they do think there could be some localized problems, AEP doesn’t expect widespread outages.

However, in case a power line is down in your area, they do have some helpful advice.

If a utility line is down on the ground, always assume that it is energized and always assume that it is an electric utility line. The very first thing you should do is call 911 and first responders will secure the scene until AEP crews can get there. Joelle Moray, AEP External Affairs Manager

Moray also said to stay far away from any downed power lines, because electricity can spread through the ground, especially if the ground is wet.

To keep up to date they also recommend downloading the mobile apps. For West Virginia residents it’s “Appalachian Power” in your app store. For Ohio residents it’s “AEP Ohio”.

There you will be able to stay connected, sign up for alerts and view outage maps.

To view outage maps for West Virginia click here.

For Ohio, click here.

