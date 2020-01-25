AEP reporting almost 2,600 customers without power

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – According to the AEP power outage map, about 2,600 customers are currently without power.
The power outage extends from Elm Grove to Wheeling Park and parts of Pleasant Valley.
WTRF-TV is still working to determine a cause of the power outage.
Stay with 7News for updates.
