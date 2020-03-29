AEP: Roughly 7,500 power outages reported in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – According to AEP Ohio officials, about 7,500 Belmont County residents are currently without power.
Estimated power restoration times various for different areas but power is expected to be restored for all AEP customers in the Belmont County by 8 p.m.
Officials say the outages are being caused by strong winds on Sunday.
There is a Wind Advisory across the Ohio Valley until 9 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour (mph) are possible.
