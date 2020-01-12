AEP Update: Power restoration times for Marshall, Ohio Counties

AEP Storm Response Update (Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 – 11 a.m.)

A strong weather system with rain and damaging winds blew across Appalachian Power’s service areas in waves Saturday, from afternoon through the night.

By early Sunday morning, more than 1200 customers in the Northern Panhandle were without electric service as a result of storm damage. As expected, outages are widespread across much of the company’s service area.

In West Virginia, customers in Ohio and Marshall counties should have service restored by 10 p.m. on Sunday evening.

There will likely not be another update for the Northern Panhandle.

