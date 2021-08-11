AEW in Pittsburgh: ‘We don’t treat our audience as dummies’

It’s a wrestling night in Pittsburgh.

In fact, the wrestling community will be treated twice this week, as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will be hosting a live TV taping event on Wednesday and Friday, debuting a new show ‘Rampage.’

Current AEW wrestler and famous podcaster Colt Cabana spoke about what to expect when going to an AEW show and that the brand isn’t going to treat the fans as ‘dummies.’

On Friday, those in Pittsburgh will get the opportunity to witness the debut on AEW’s new weekly show ‘Rampage.’

Cabana described being on the road as a wrestler not only after the pandemic but when he was first starting out. Those familiar with the wrestling world know all about the hardcore legend Sandman.

Early on in his career, Cabana was on the road with The Sandman and it was what you might imagine.

When you’re a road dog like Cabana, you get to tell and hear some of the most fascinating stories from other wrestlers and from fans themselves.

Cabana is not only known for being a professional wrestler but for being a famous podcast host.

He created the hit podcast ‘The Art of Wrestling’ and recently started a new podcast called ‘Wrestling Anonymous.’

‘Wrestling Anonymous’ allows fans to be the show! Fans can call or send a voice message by email to Colt talking all things wrestling.

Cabana also provided a teaser of one of his episodes that will pull your heartstrings titled ‘Omega…Okada…Off The Ledge.’ Cabana provides the story in the video below.

You can listen to the new Colt Cabana podcast ‘Wrestling Anonymous’ here.