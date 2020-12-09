AG Patrick Morrisey: WV to join TX election irregularities lawsuit at U.S. Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a statement Wednesday involving his decision to join an effort that urges the U.S. Supreme Court to consider what he describes as “irregularities and unconstitutional actions in this year’s election.”

“Many Americans and West Virginians have seen their confidence in the electoral system undermined as they watch one report after another outlining the many, many problems with the 2020 elections. That must change.

“Today, I am announcing my support of Texas’ request before the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the many irregular, highly problematic and unconstitutional actions that have occurred in the states during the 2020 elections. We are joining a brief with a number of my colleagues, which will be filed at the U.S. Supreme Court this afternoon.

“America and West Virginia deserve to get to the bottom of these really troubling issues. I urge the U.S. Supreme Court to carefully consider Texas’ and the states’ requests.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice touched on the issue during his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, saying that President Trump had called him about joining the suit and that he’d support whatever Morrisey decided. Justice also said that the election was run correctly in West Virginia.

Morrisey is currently recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia.