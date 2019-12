TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to Mayor Ken Murphy, most of Triadelphia, except Middle Creek Road, is without water at this time.

Murphy said a large water line break on Rt. 40 caused the outage.

Crews are working to repair the break.

Murphy said residents will be without water until further notice.

A boil order will follow once the break is fixed.

