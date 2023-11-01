STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — We all feel it in the air…the switch to the Christmas season is happening fast.

But the arrival of November means two other important holy days for Christians.

All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day are back-to-back remembrances of those who have passed on.

One to honor the role models on our passage through life, and the other to commemorate the souls on their way to heaven.

Bishop Bradley of the Diocese of Steubenville, Ohio says the saints remind us to live lives of integrity through our struggles.

“It’s a group of human beings who have been where we are, have walked what we’ve walked in generations before us. And who live lives of holiness and faithfulness even in the midst of their trials and tribulations whenever they lived.” Bishop Paul Bradley, Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Steubenville

He says everyone baptized into the faith isn’t just encouraged, but expected to lead their lives for God—which the Church calls our pilgrim journey.