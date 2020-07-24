Almost $500K Raised for Community Foundation for Ohio Valley Scholarships

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley is lending a helping hand to hundreds of students financially who are just a month away from going to college.
It’s been a trying year for a lot of non-profits, but this year the CFOV didn’t expect to be supported as much as they were.
Up to almost $500,000 has been raised, all thanks to the CFOV and their donors. All that adds up to 70 different scholarship funds.
The non-profit says it started an emergency fund when the Pandemic hit and most of this year’s scholarship money was raised early this year. The Executive Director says all that helped in dealing with the Pandemic. Even people of the community and companies have stepped it up to help give.
“Our community is a very generous community, and we do our best to try to thank all of our donors individually, but just a collective big thank you.”Susie Nelson, Executive Director of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley
90% of the scholarship funds have gone out the door. The process of handing them out started at the beginning of this month.