Almost $500K Raised for Community Foundation for Ohio Valley Scholarships

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley is lending a helping hand to hundreds of students financially who are just a month away from going to college.

It’s been a trying year for a lot of non-profits, but this year the CFOV didn’t expect to be supported as much as they were.

Up to almost $500,000 has been raised, all thanks to the CFOV and their donors. All that adds up to 70 different scholarship funds.​

The non-profit says it started an emergency fund when the Pandemic hit and most of this year’s scholarship money was raised early this year. ​ The Executive Director says all that helped in dealing with the Pandemic. Even people of the community and companies have stepped it up to help give.

“Our community is a very generous community, and we do our best to try to thank all of our donors individually, but just a collective big thank you.” Susie Nelson, Executive Director of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

90% of the scholarship funds have gone out the door. The process of handing them out started at the beginning of this month.

