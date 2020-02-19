Ambulatory Surgery Center holds open house, nearing completion

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Since the closing of Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital, Wheeling Hospital has seen an influx of patients through the doors.

With their Ambulatory Surgery Center nearing completion after almost two years of construction, officials held an open house Tuesday to discuss why the facility is needed in the area.

It is amazing! This has been a labor of love over the last 18 months. We have worked with so many departments. So many people have put so much hard work into it and it’s been a great opportunity to provide another avenue of health care for the valley. Erika Scarpone, Director of Nursing – Ambulatory Surgery Center

The facility will offer 16 preoperative and postoperative beds, three operating rooms and low-cost procedures for outpatients.

Officials are optimistic that the Ambulatory Surgery Center will open by April 1.

