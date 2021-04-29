American Electric Power shapes our kids’ future with $48,000 in grants

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- American Electric Power is making a difference in the future of our kids. It’s all thanks to more than $48,000 in grants.

In turn, several teachers, schools, and robotics clubs across West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee are affected by this.

It’s a big award to several West Virginia schools, including Corpus Christi in Wheeling and Washington Lands elementary school in Marshall County. They’re recipients of 2021 Teacher Vision Grants.

Most of the grants are STEM-related in some way. STEM has to do with Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math-based programs.

Once the grant money is awarded, it’s up to classroom teacher to decide where that grant money goes next. It might be used in a number of ways, whether it’s for the regular curriculum or a special project.

Joelle Moray, with the AEP, brings up some of the great projects the teachers have done in the past with their kids.

The difference it’s made for the kids, she says, is huge.

“It can really be a game changer. Those experiential projects can really be a game changer for some kids. You’re really exposing them to a different way of thinking. Exposing them in different ways, especially those experiential ways, can really make a huge difference, can guide someone’s total life path.” Joelle Moray, external affair manager of American Electric Power

Moray can’t wait for what projects will come out of these grants. The AEP may offer from $100 to up to $500 in Teacher Vision Grants.

The next round of grants won’t be until next year.