American Red Cross hosting first-ever telethon on Monday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Office of the American Red Cross is gearing up for their first-ever telethon on Monday, exactly one week before Media Blood Donor Day.

Volunteers will be answering calls from people who intend to donate blood and setup a future appointment.

Organizers say the telethon will help make the process easier and faster.

7News will reveal the 1-800 number to call during the Monday morning and noon newscasts.

The American Red Cross is aiming to schedule at least 50 appointments during the telethon, which will be held 4-7 p.m.

