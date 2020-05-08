As the Red Cross faces a shortage of blood, several blood drives are being held to help during the emergency situation.
You can visit the website for the Red Cross Blood to see if you’re eligible to sign up. In just the next week, several are taking place across the Ohio Valley:
- Monday -Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church
- Tuesday – Steubenville Class Corner
- Wednesday – Follansbee Community House
Latest Posts:
- American Red Cross hosting local blood drives amid shortages
- Dems: PPP loans not making it to mom-and-pop shops
- House Problem Solvers Caucus: Cities, states need more aid
- Freeze warning until 10 AM Saturday
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast