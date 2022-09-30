WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Usually we only tell you about the people who lift others up in our community, our nation and our world.

But today we’re asking you to be that support.

Our parent company Nexstar is offering media help to the American Red Cross as they assess the destruction from Hurricane Ian.

More than 700 Red Cross volunteers are already on scene, with nearly three dozen from our region.

The surge of help in the south comes just as the cold weather threatens to cause additional tragedies up here.

It’s really been a challenging year with disasters, and that doesn’t even include our local daily disasters, of things like home fires and other types of activities like flooding and wind storms. And now we’re going into obviously the biggest home fire season. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Head here to find out everything you need to know about donating.

But if you have time to offer for the displaced in Florida or South Carolina, go to Redcross.org to sign up for training.