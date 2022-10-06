OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you recall, our parent company Nexstar is offering media help to the American Red Cross as they assess the destruction from Hurricane Ian.

The storm did not go easy on the Sunshine State, weaving a path of destruction across Florida.

The surge of help in the south came just as the cold weather threatens to cause additional tragedies up here.

Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley says the Red Cross has about 1,500 people on the ground, 30 from our region, and 6 from our own chapter. As of last night they had over 2,000 people in shelters, with the average age being 70 years old.

“One of the things that we are looking for at this time is people that are willing to volunteer. They could potentially be deployed because we expect to be in service 4 to 6 months in order to respond to all the needs down there.” Sharon Kesselring – Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

If you’re interested in possibly becoming a volunteer, either one that goes to Florida or to fill the needs here locally, go to RedCross.org/CAR.