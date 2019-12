ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is welcoming another CBD store to the area.

America’s CBD Store officially opened its doors in St. Clairsville on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Business owners say their products are geared toward health and wellness, offering oils, gels and beauty products.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

