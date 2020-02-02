Amy Gamble steps down at NAMI Greater Wheeling, announces new organization

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Amy Gamble publicly announced her resignation as Executive Director at NAMI Greater Wheeling on Sunday via a Facebook post.

However, Gamble’s work in mental health awareness will continue through her own organization, ‘Speak Up 4 Mental Health.’

Mental health is a personal battle for the Wheeling native and Olympic athlete. In 1999, Gamble was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Gamble received a Voice Award in 2018 for her ongoing efforts to increase awareness and understanding of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

