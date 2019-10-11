‘Angel Walk’ fundraiser brings in more than $43k

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students, parents and community members from Saint Michael Parish School gathered Friday for the ninth annual buddy walk.

The walk was held at Wheeling University where hundreds of people flocked to the track to complete the walk and participate in the largest fundraiser for Saint Michael.

This year, the fundraiser brought in more than $43,000 to help enhance the school’s academic and technology programs, making it the largest Angel Walk yet!

All of the money goes to anything we need for school whether it’s books, technology or the ever-changing programs we try to keep up with. And, as you know, as a catholic school, we need all the money we can get. Kim Burge, interim Principal of St. Michael Parish School

Participants walked from 9:30-11 a.m. and finished the day with door prizes and food.