WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Plans are unveiled for this year’s Heroes Ball.



The annual dinner dance to honor veterans and first responders is always on the second Saturday in November.



This year, it falls on Veterans Day, November 11th.



It’ll be held at River City in Wheeling, and is open to the public.



Each veteran will be introduced and honored individually, with his or her branch of the military.

This year it’s easier than ever to attend.

“We have had several people come forward with donations to sponsor veterans’ meals. Veterans will not be charged with year. It is $35 for non-veterans, family members, spouses, significant others. Any of the supporters who are welcome to come as well. It is open to the public. But veterans are free.” Brandy Fulst, Heroes Ball Co-founder

“This year we are deciding to relax the dress code and come as you are. We’d rather see people there feeling comfortable enjoying themselves rather than dressing up if they don’t want to.” Irvin Fulst, Heroes Ball Co-founder

Attendees are asked to bring a new toy for a child that will go to the Toys For Tots campaign.

Anyone interested in attending or donating can send an email to heroes.ball@yahoo.com