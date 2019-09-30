App rewards Wheeling Park students for NOT using their phones during class

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It is a constant battle between teachers and cell phone use in class.

However, Wheeling Park High School is implementing a new app among students that may finally give teachers the upper hand.

More than 300 students have signed up for ‘Pocket Points‘ app.

Students will earn various awards for keeping their cell phones locked during classroom time.

Teachers are also offering their own incentives, such as extra credit.

The most important things for our students are to be engaged in that classroom. A lot of times cell phones can be a huge distraction. So, if this is a way that we can positively get them to put the phones down and be engaged in their school work, we want to try it. Meredith Dailer, Associate Principal of Wheeling Park High School

Students are also coming around to the idea.