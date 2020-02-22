Appalachian Outreach finds a new home in South Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Outreach has found its new home!

Fire marshals informed the nonprofit organization that they would have to vacate their previous location in Moundsville.

Appalachian Outreach will now call the annex of the Cooey Bentz building in South Wheeling home following a long search.

Officials say they are excited to be apart of and able to serve the Wheeling community.

A part in my mind sees South Wheeling as a under-served community and a very low income community. And we feel that as people get to know us and we get to know them, then we can adapt to the needs of the community and be a better fit and everybody is going to win in that situation. Rose Hart, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Appalachian Outreach

The Robinson family, who owns the Cooey Bentz building, will allow Appalachian Outreach to use a separate part of the building to reopen their retail by the end of the month.

An official opening in the annex is scheduled for mid May.

