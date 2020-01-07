Appalachian Outreach in Moundsville set to close its doors, looking for new building

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Appalachian Outreach in Moundsville is known for its mission. They help to relive the burden of poverty and disaster across the state. But now—they’re facing a disaster of their own.

7News reporter Shelby Davis spoke with a few officials there who tell me they’re not sure what the future will hold for the Appalachian Outreach, but they’re committed to having a future either way.

It was a routine inspection by the fire marshal that turned into quick devastation.

We received a letter a week or two ago that our lease had been terminated and we have until the end of January to vacate the premise. So, as you can see. we’re under the gun. WAYNE HARDY – PRESIDENT, APPALACHIAN OUTREACH

The Appalachian Outreach gives many people a way for their house to become a home again, but now their home is gone. So, they’re having a relocation sale. Everything is on closeout, many items are even free, and everything must go.

One of the things that I think bothers me somewhat, and it has to be that way, is we had to suspend our pickups of people wanting to donate. We’re hoping they can hold onto the items until later. Especially the furniture that we always need. The other thing is the truck will be inspected Thursday and will be legal to go on the road again. Then, we’re going to ship as much as we can to our partners throughout the state that have the needs. So that’ll take our inventory way down. ROSE HART- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPALACHIAN OUTREACH

The non-profit says they’re struggling to find a new building to house their operations and say many are holding out on renting or selling property because of the potential cracker plant. So, they need your help finding a 5-10 thousand square foot building with truck access.

The people that we help, they struggle day I and day out. Our struggle is minuscule compared to what they endure every day in their life. For us, we’ll continue on and we’ll get through this. We’ll be able to help more people in a better manner. WAYNE HARDY – PRESIDENT, APPALACHIAN OUTREACH

The Appalachian Outreach volunteered over 97 thousand hours in 20-18 alone. They’re committed to continuing their program, so if you know of a place– you can call the number on your screen or mail a donation to their Capital Campaign at P.O. Box 233 Glen Dale WV, 26038.

