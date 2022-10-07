WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The pumpkins on porches, the autumn chill and the red and yellow trees all mean it’s time to celebrate fall.

And you have several options this weekend, as the Wellsburg Applefest and the Oglebayfest both run through Sunday.

Brooke County’s fair was inspired by Johnny Appleseed floating down the Ohio River to plant seeds in the area, as well as the Grimes Golden Apple first grown in Wellsburg.

The city’s mayor says it’s so popular that it even rivals the summer fireworks.

Oh, they love it. There’s people who come from out of town and it’s almost as big as what the 4th of July is. Mayor Daniel L. Dudley, Wellsburg

Meanwhile at Oglebayfest…Craftspeople and chefs from all over West Virginia opened up shop at the mansion grounds.

More than 80 thousand people are expected to shop and eat in Wheeling this weekend.

For 45 years, we’ve been saying thank you to the greater Ohio Valley for coming out and utilizing the parks. And that grew from a small festival into the amazing weekend-long event that we have today. Bob Peckenpaugh, President and CEO, Wheeling Park Commission

Keep watching 7News as we’ll bring you more from both festivals on Saturday and Sunday.