Are we getting as much snow as we used to in Wheeling?

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The prediction is out from the government: we’re in for a warmer and more precipitation-heavy winter.

So you might be wondering that question that crops up every year: are we not getting as much snow as we used to?

West Virginia’s state climatologist says it’s complicated, since it’s a matter of both data and perception.

While temperature averages from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration point to a slight warming trend in Wheeling since 19-91, snow totals have remained mostly steady.

Dr. Kevin Law says those big winter superstorms are likely to influence us more when we’re young and impressionable.

We always seem to remember those really bad snowstorms when we were growing up and going to school and so forth. And then I think as we get to be older and adults, I don’t know. Because it seems like as I kind of travel around the state, it’s like, ‘well, we don’t have the snows that we used to, back when I was the kid, that type of thing.’ You always hear some of the old-timers talk about that. Dr. Kevin Law, WV State Climatologist

However — Dr. Law says the Mountain State’s weather has been getting harder to predict.

He compares the winters in the late ’70s, when it would generally get cold and stay cold, to the frigid winter of 2014, which also included several days above 50 degrees.