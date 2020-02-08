Arts and Cultural Commission seeks artists for 4th Studio Tour

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission is calling all artists in the area to participate in their fourth annual Greater Wheeling Artists Studio Tour.

Applications are currently being accepted until the end of February and there is $25 fee to participate.

The Commission meets monthly on every second Tuesday at the Stifel Fine Arts Center.

Online applications can be found here.

