Arts & Culture Committee announces lineup for ‘Jefferson Fridays’

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville Arts & Culture Committee has announced information regarding its summer concert series, Jefferson Fridays.

The event will take place once a month in June, July, August, September, and October on Jefferson Avenue in Moundsville.

The Arts & Culture Committee first held the event last September to overwhelming success, driving more than a thousand people to Jefferson Avenue.

Jefferson Fridays is a block party event with live music, a beer garden, food trucks and more.

For more information, please contact City Councilperson Sara Wood at swood@cityofmoundsville.com.

JEFFERSON FRIDAYS LINEUP:

  • June 12: Hit Play
  • July 31: Tim Ullom
  • August 21: Eli Lambie & the Mojo Kings
  • September 18: TBD
  • October 9: TBD

