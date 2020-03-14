Arts & Culture Committee announces lineup for ‘Jefferson Fridays’

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville Arts & Culture Committee has announced information regarding its summer concert series, Jefferson Fridays.
The event will take place once a month in June, July, August, September, and October on Jefferson Avenue in Moundsville.
The Arts & Culture Committee first held the event last September to overwhelming success, driving more than a thousand people to Jefferson Avenue.
Jefferson Fridays is a block party event with live music, a beer garden, food trucks and more.
For more information, please contact City Councilperson Sara Wood at swood@cityofmoundsville.com.
JEFFERSON FRIDAYS LINEUP:
- June 12: Hit Play
- July 31: Tim Ullom
- August 21: Eli Lambie & the Mojo Kings
- September 18: TBD
- October 9: TBD
Latest Posts:
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: DeWine plans 2 p.m. press conference
- President Trump says he took test for coronavirus
- US travel ban extends to UK, Ireland; Trump eyes US limits
- Drinking bleach will not prevent coronavirus, poison control center warns
- Coronavirus patient speaks out, shares her symptoms and story