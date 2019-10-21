As reality sets in for patients left desperate by hospital closures, Health Right offers help

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In the wake of OVMC and East Ohio Regional Hospital closing, reality is starting to set in.

Patients are realizing that their doctor is gone, the emergency room they used to walk to is closed.

And now many are running out of their medicines with no one to turn to to renew their prescriptions.

Officials at Wheeling Health Right want them to know they are only a phone call away, and more convenient than some other alternatives.

At this point, people have desperate questions.

“Where do I go, I don’t have a doctor, I can’t go to the emergency room, I can’t get my prescriptions filled, I don’t know what to do,” explained Kathie Brown, executive director of Wheeling Health Right.

And if their doctor has gone to WVU Reynolds, buses don’t go there.

“The one call we keep getting is, ‘I don’t have a way to get to Reynolds to my doctor, so now what am I going to do?’,” Brown related.

It could be something as simple as needing allergy shots, a flu shot or a team physical.

Or something as serious as running out of insulin.

“Not only is your diabetes affected, but every part of your body—your heart, your legs, your circulation,” noted Brown. “I mean everything is impacted by not getting your medication.”

“So we’re trying to get them in to get their medicines, because they can’t be off of them at all,” said Marci Yoho, medical assistant and front office manager. “They have to take them daily.”

They say mental health patients are running out of their medicines at this point, with nowhere to turn.

“We’re working very hard to get those for patients because we don’t want them to go without their meds,” said Brown. “It’s the worst thing you can do, go cold turkey off of a psych med.”

They say people often don’t believe they qualify for help from Health Right.

But they say you’ll never know if you don’t call and ask.

Many of the people in need are employees who lost their jobs at the hospitals, in addition to patients.

“So don’t sit at home and wonder what you’re going to do,” said Yoho. “Just call me. I’ll be happy to help you!”

The phone number is (304) 233-9323.